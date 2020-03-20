Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Two armed robbers killed in shootout after high-speed chase with police

49,800

By Desmond Chingarande

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed, while five accomplices were arrested following a high-speed chase and gunfire exchange along Glenara Avenue in Eastlea, Harare, yesterday.

The deceased were part of a seven-member gang suspected of robbing Harare businessmen Tawanda Nyambirai and Rodney Dangarembizi of more than US$200 000 as well as money-changers in Chitungwiza early this month.

The guns and ammunition recovered by police after shootout with armed robbers
The guns and ammunition recovered by police after shootout with armed robbers

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the shootings, saying the gang had been tracked by the police over the past three days and were chased from Hatfield until they started exchanging gunshots with the police.

Related Articles

Guard poisons Nyambirai’s 544 cattle

68,962

Tawanda Nyambirai responds to Jonathan Moyo’s alleged…

88,188

Former Arcturus Mine workers’ stay in TN houses illegal

11,471

TN Beverages to unveil new plant

15,058

Nyathi said the police vehicle was badly damaged by the robbers who were driving a Mazda BT50 vehicle without number plates.

“The police were tracking these suspects for close to three days. They operate from South Africa.

“Among the arrested were Godfrey Mupamhanga, Taurai Chitepo and other unidentified South Africans.

“They are suspects in the robbery of Tawanda Nyambirai, Rodney Dangarembizi and money changers in Chitungwiza,” Nyathi said. NewsDay

You might also like More from author
Comments