AKA faces backlash for calling Cassper Nyovest a ‘moffie’

By Jamal Grootboom

South African rapper AKA has faced backlash from tweeps and members of the LGBTQI+ community after he called fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest a moffie.

South African rapper AKA and fierce rival Cassper Nyovest
On Thursday, the “All Eyes On Me” rapper went on a Twitter tirade against his arch-rival Cassper for not signing a contract for a boxing match that was set to take place in September.

In his tweets, Supa Mega decided to attack Mufasa on several fronts, and while being disrespectful to the “Move For Me” hitmaker’s parents received a lot of attention, it was his use of ‘moffie’ as a slur that didn’t sit well with tweeps and the LGBTQI+ community.

He said: “Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day … tell him to sign and stop being a moffie”.
Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day … tell him to sign and stop being a moffie.

— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter, many users explained why his statement is homophobic, why it’s not his word to use and why his use of the word is seen as a slur. IOL

