AKA faces backlash for calling Cassper Nyovest a ‘moffie’

By Jamal Grootboom

South African rapper AKA has faced backlash from tweeps and members of the LGBTQI+ community after he called fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest a moffie.

On Thursday, the “All Eyes On Me” rapper went on a Twitter tirade against his arch-rival Cassper for not signing a contract for a boxing match that was set to take place in September.

In his tweets, Supa Mega decided to attack Mufasa on several fronts, and while being disrespectful to the “Move For Me” hitmaker’s parents received a lot of attention, it was his use of ‘moffie’ as a slur that didn’t sit well with tweeps and the LGBTQI+ community.

He said: “Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day … tell him to sign and stop being a moffie”.

Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day … tell him to sign and stop being a moffie.

— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter, many users explained why his statement is homophobic, why it’s not his word to use and why his use of the word is seen as a slur. IOL

AKA: “moffie”

The gays and our allies: pic.twitter.com/RF3Ig2Mese — Sirr Raj (@sirr_raj) March 19, 2020

The moment someone uses the word “Moffie” YOU’RE CANCELLED — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 19, 2020

AKA literally called Cassper a moffie. That proves his ignorance of how harmful and hurtful the term is. You really don’t have to be gay to understand how hurtful and homophobic that term is. It carries a hurtful, traumatic and ugly history for most gay people. It’s WRONG. — Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) March 19, 2020

The use of this word is unacceptable. For those who don’t know what “moffie” means. It is a derogatory term used by coloured people to insult/belittle homosexual men. https://t.co/iwWBIBNFCJ — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) March 19, 2020

“Moffie” As a gay individual. I did nothing but to support you and your music. You are cancelled for this. You couldn’t wait for an opportunity to be homophobic. I hope Cassper really don’t sign those papers, ignores you & that will be his WIN. At least he’s humble & respectful. https://t.co/Dqashq0nLs — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) March 19, 2020

Queer men will always be collateral damage for patriarchal ego matches. Nobody will bat an eyelid at the use of “moffie” here even though it’s taunted us all our lives. I hope you two actually fight each other to death so we can rid ourselves of this pageantry for good. https://t.co/121XQCYrfN — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) March 20, 2020

So Phil gay people accept the word “Moffie”? I thought I was derogatory or it depends? I’m not trolling! — That’s Mrs Larry Hoover (@MbeleSidwell) March 19, 2020