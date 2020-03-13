Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Talent Chiwenga up for smuggling

15,607

By Tendai Gukutikwa

Talent Chiwenga appeared before a Mutare magistrate on Tuesday facing charges of smuggling radio and teargas equipment.

Talent Chiwenga
Talent Chiwenga

The Harare-based clergyman allegedly smuggled five Kenwood two-way communication radios, solar battery chargers and teargas injectors through the Forbes Border Post.

Chiwenga appeared before Mr Nottbulgar Muchineripi, who granted him $400 bail and remanded him to March 31.

Related Articles

Businessman, Zimra lock horns over customs duty

17,251

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

17,535

200 border jumpers arrested

46,468

Macheso show tear-gassed

56,660

He was charged with contravening a section of the Customs and Excise Act.

Chiwenga was represented by Advocate Tariro Paul Machiridza, while the State was represented by prosecutor Perseverance Musukuto.

Ms Musukuto told the court that on December 11, 2019, Chiwenga drove from Mozambique to Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post in the company of Lovemore Kanyuru and Darlington Moyo.

The court further heard that after immigration formalities, Chiwenga passed through the customs and clearing counter without declaring goods in his possession.

“A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official later asked Chiwenga to take his goods for scanning, where it was discovered that the goods were not declared, which then led to his arrest,” said Ms Musukuto.

The value of the goods was not mentioned in court papers. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments