Diaspora initiative ZimThrive postpone events to December over coronavirus

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Diaspora initiative ZimThrive has announced that it will be postponing the impending homecoming event in Zimbabwe, due to the growing threat of coronavirus.

ZimThrive is an apolitical initiative that was created in 2017 to bring thousands of Zimbabweans from all over the world to Zimbabwe, for a whole month in December 2020 to foster unity, friendship, family, healing and economic injection.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, ZimThrive’s executive leadership team announced that the inaugural event, scheduled to take place from 1-30 April nationwide, will now take place from 1-31 December 2020.

“The ZimThrive executive leadership team has been monitoring the global coronavirus outbreak and evaluating potential risks.

“Our key priority is the safety and health of our fellow Zimbabweans and feel that minimising travel at this time will reduce the impact and spread of the virus.

“Therefore, we have collectively made a decision to postpone the impending homecoming, scheduled to take place from 1-30 April 2020,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the organisation is currently in talks with event organisers and vendors, and working with them to reschedule their events.

“We will continue to keep you up-to-date with the new calendar dates, plans, locations, accommodation and travel packages.

“In the meantime, if you would like to get involved as a partner, sponsor, or would like to host an event, please contact the admin team, [email protected],” read the statement

The event was set to attract audiences from all over the world, including musicians such as former Noisettes frontwoman Shingai Shoniwa, Burna Boy and Vimbai Zimuto, among others.

Key events that were scheduled to take place next month included Zimbabwe Unplugged and the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA). ZAA, which is celebrating its 10th year has also made the decision to move the awards celebration to December.

Chairman of ZAA Conrad Mwanza, said the move was saddening but agreed that it was in the best interests of all parties.

“A number of notable events around the world are facing a similar predicament and we jointly agree that at a time of global uncertainty, the safety and health of our guests and community is paramount, and that public gatherings at this juncture do need to be minimised in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is an opportunity for us to continue to promote and highlight the extraordinary work Zimbabweans are doing around the world, especially at this time and we look forward to celebrating our tenth edition in the coming months,” Mwanza added.

The milestone ceremony will honour both local and international figures and businesses who have contributed, not only to the countries that they live in, but who have played an integral role in promoting Zimbabwe abroad in their respective sectors.

Meanwhile, ZimThrive, which has been endorsed by the Zimbabwean government and has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), has also received the support of Rainbow Tourism Group and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Nehanda Radio understands ZimThrive recently established a partnership with Kenya Airways who were offering exclusive discounts on flights for individuals or families travelling to Zimbabwe for the homecoming.

The ZimThrive platform was established to bring Zimbabweans who live in various countries around the world together, and encourage them to gather back home at the same time, as part of strategic efforts to raise its profile through the promotion of various social and business events, as well as collaborating with a wide range of enterprises, social and community organisations to bring music, art, fashion, and tourism expos.

It also aims to reinforce unity, build new and old friendships, and create a stronger and self-sufficient nation. Nehanda Radio