Bizarre Mnangagwa strikes AGAIN: slammed for mortuary joke

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week shocked Zimbabweans after he boasted in a recent speech that he constructed a state-of-the-art mortuary in Kwekwe and offered a reward to the first family that put their relative there before burial.

Mnangagwa made the claims as he was commissioning a mortuary built by a local businessman in Masvingo last Friday.

In a video that has been described as an embarrassing joke, circulating on social media on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said he was a Member of Parliament for Kwekwe, years ago, when he helped build a mortuary and offered a prize for the first people to put their families there.

“When I was a Member of Parliament for Kwekwe, I constructed a state of the art mortuary with 12 bays, very cool inside. I told people in Mbizo that there is a prize for the family that brings its dead first.

“At that time there was already someone who had passed on at the hospital and that family won the prize,” said Mnangagwa.

Observers have blasted Mnangagwa over his threads of bizarre speeches.

MDC senior member and lawyer Fadzai Mahere said,” What do we call it when the president offers a prize for the family of the first person to occupy a mortuary he has built? We need new leaders.

“Whatever did Zimbabwe do to deserve this?”

Setfree Mafukidze wrote on his Twitter and said;

“Some of the things our President says are just shocking why does the man not simply stick to prepared speech rather than try to crack jokes which are totally senseless if not insensitive? How many people were killed violently in Mbizo, Kwekwe during his 2 attempts to retain Kwekwe?”