Mnangagwa should not be surprised by renewal of US sanctions – Mzembi party

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The newly formed opposition People’s Party led by Walter Mzembi has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for pretending to be surprised by the renewal of United States sanctions on ZANU PF elites adding that the regime was failing to institute “real” reforms.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, the party led by Mzembi, a former Foreign Affairs minister under the late President Robert Mugabe’s administration, accused Mnangagwa of failing to unite Zimbabweans after he grabbed power during the November 2017 military coup.

The US has been constantly telling Mnangagwa to hold to account members of the security forces involved in the killing of civilians during public disturbances in August 2018 year and January 2019.

“After the military coup of November 2017 that overthrew former President Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa was presented with an excellent opportunity to change the political trajectory of the nation of Zimbabwe.

“An excellent opportunity to unite Zimbabweans across the political divide. He failed to do so. Instead his presidency has been characterised by summary arrests of opposition members,

execution of unarmed civilians by the military on August 1 and January 14th,” read the statement.

The People’s Party accused Mnangagwa of failing to distinguish himself from Mugabe, who in his time as the President of Zimbabwe used repressive measures to maintain his grip on power.

“Despite a history of human rights violations, the people of Zimbabwe, the international community and indeed Zimbabweans in the diaspora converged and gave Emmerson Mnangagwa an opportunity to distinguish himself from his predecessor.

“In fact, in a meeting with US senators, Jeff Flake and Chris Coons in 2018, Emmerson Mnangagwa assured Zimbabweans and indeed the international Community that real reforms would be implemented. This has not happened,” added the People’s Party.

The People’s Party said it was concerned with the direction the country has taken adding that, “people are suffering whilst those connected to the Mnangagwa administration live lavish lives.”

“The deep economic problems, are a result of mis-governance, corruption and the deep-rooted patronage culture. The People’s Party will not continue to watch this regime impoverish the citizens of Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa appointed a commission of inquiry into the shootings and violence that characterised the post-election period but has not implemented the recommendations of the commission.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump extended by one year sanctions against Zimbabwe saying that the new government’s policies continue to pose an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to American foreign policy.

“The renewal of the US sanctions on the Zanu PF elite is a direct result of failure to adhere to promises made. The world is a global village and the Emmerson Mnangagwa can’t continue to hold Zimbabweans hostage to primitive politics, whilst the rest of the world is moving forward.

“The unilateral amendment of a People’s Constitution agreed in 2013 to after a people’s referendum without going back to the people is further proof of a regime that refuses to change.

“We therefore call upon the regime to do the right thing, institute REAL reforms, implement Motlanthe Commission recommendations, investigate the military killings and bring the perpetrators to book and deal decisively with corruption,” added the People’s Party.

In a statement on Thursday, as usual, government through the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana dismissed claims by the US that the army was committing extrajudicial killings and rape.

“The Government has noted with dismay the White House Message to the United States Congress, in which a decision was made to extend the sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe, for one more year,” Mangwana said. Nehanda Radio