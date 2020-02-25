Mnangagwa taken to task by outspoken Zimdancehall singer Lovemesh

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

An upcoming Zimdancehall singer plying his trade as Lovemesh Mr So Easy, in his song “Chavagona”, is taking on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to task over the collapsing economy and alleged continued human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

In his song, Lovemesh accuses Mnangagwa of lying after his failure to create jobs that he promised when he assumed power after the military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe in 2017.

He said Mnangagwa had cases to answer before the courts.

“Vanofara nekusuwa kwevakawanda. Vanokohwa vasina kurima (He enjoys when others are sad).

“Makati mukatonga muchandipa basa; nhasi makundichemedzera mhamha (You promised us jobs but today you make my mother cry)”.

Lovemesh has urged Zimbabweans to unite against Mnangagwa’s dictatorship.

“Imhosvangani dzandaverenga? Muri musungwa asi munotisunga. Vana veZimbabwe kubatana hatina, kudyirwa munda nembwa setakarima nyama (You have committed many cases that deserve litigation though you cause innocent people to be arrested).

The singer also raises the issue of the Zimbabwean currency which he says is now almost valueless.

“Bepa vakazongoriti bond kuti ritenge richigumira paboarder kunge network.”

In the lyrics, the singer has put an emotional ellogue of a parent writing to a child in exile about the collapse of the country economy and stealing of electoral votes by the ruling ZANU PF.

“mwanangu kuno hakuna kumira bho (my son, things are not okay here).

“Mufunge ini ndakavhota zvakanaka. Zvakazongomuka zvakachinja mangwana. Chamisa watakasarura vakamuramba, chigaro vakazvigadza, (we voted properly for Nelson Chamisa but all was changed within a night and they declared themselves winners,” wrote the singer.

Meanwhile, so many controversial musicians have fled the country after singing songs criticising the regime.

Some were abducted and some are in exile.

Last year, controversial Zimdancehall musician Platinum Prince was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted on his arrival in Zimbabwe after spending years in exile due to fear.

Prince had released a track titled “NDOYACHO HERE PRESIDENT” translated IS IT SO MR PRESIDENT which was very critical of Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy.

Recently, Nehanda Radio reported how urban grooves chanter Sanii Makhalima released a politically charged music video, ‘Vatiregerera’, which exposes the Mnangagwa administration’s gross human rights violations and bad governance in Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio