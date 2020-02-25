Ginimbi mocks ‘penniless’ Java for ‘hiring’ expensive cars to show off

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has claimed that US based Prophet Passion Java hires the expensive cars that he shows off on his social media pages.

Ginimbi spoke about Java’s alleged ‘fake life’ while in his expensive Rolls Royce car which he was also showing off, adding it was a “small car”.

“This is a small car. Hauna kana cent. Zvinhu zveku hire zviya zviya (you do not have money. You have hired all those things),” Ginimbi said.

In response, Java refused to be undervalued and claimed he possessed gold money, a sign that he was not a small man.

“Iwe unofamba uchiti handina mari hatirambe kuti uneface yakafonyoka, apa land yako yakachekwa mahara nasabhuku (You say I do not have money, but we do not refuse that you have a damaged face and your land has been sub-divided by the headman.)

“Stop underrating me. I come from afar and I possess gold money, a sign that I’m not a little man. I have Jesus and you have demons,” Java said.

Prophet Java is one of the new age flamboyant pentecostal church leaders emerging in Zimbabwe in recent decades. He is the founder of Passion Java Ministries and the Kingdom Embassy church.

Socialite Ginimbi was recently arrested for undervaluing his Rolls-Royce vehicle, just two days after the High Court granted him $10 000 bail on a similar charge.

He is still at loggerheads with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) following an attempt by the tax collector to seize his top of the range vehicle.

Kadungure is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of a gas company, Pioneer Gases which has interests in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He is also the owner of up-market Club Sankayi now renamed ‘Dreams’. Nehanda Radio