Mudiwa rescues science teacher who allegedly stole maize cobs – PICTURES

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwean rapper Mudiwa Hood has settled the compensation demanded by the owner of the maize cobs that were allegedly stolen by Mutoko science teacher, Mr Jonathan Chatikobo.

The “Anhu Achu Tisu” hitmaker also vowed to pay fees for Chatikobo’ children.

On Wednesday, Mudiwa visited Mr Chatikobo and took time to observe him while he was teaching.

“Good news Zimbabwe? I visited Mr Chatikobo today just to hear and verify the story.

“It was him and we will go back formally to help him big. He teaches at a private school in the outskirts of Harare not in Mutoko as rumoured.

“I sat in his class while he teaches his students, mmmm pure Genius!

“I settled the compensation demanded by the maize cobs owner and he is a free man and promised me to stay out of trouble,” Mudiwa wrote on his Facebook page.

Mudiwa has promised to help Mr Chatikobo with school fees for his three kids.

“Among other things I will pay school fees for all his three kids, he needs it ma cousins….the man is a highly qualified science teacher who is nothing but a genius.

“He did everything our parents always asked us to do…’Dzidza mwanangu’..

“He is a genuine family man. On Saturday I’m taking him out for lunch, and will bless him again with few other things,” Mudiwa said.

The story that sparked massive social media debate showed the school head sitting on the ground with his loot of maize cobs between his legs after having been caught red-handed in the act.

The story was first broken by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who posted it on his microblogging Twitter handle.

“This story literally made me cry, it broke my heart. This School Headmaster was caught allegedly stealing maize in Mutoko. I am not here to justify a crime. But this points to what I say here daily, that State LOOTING has reduced professionals to an undignified human existence!”

A day before meeting the headmaster, Mudiwa had pondered on the moral dilemmas of the story;

“This is my HERO, He did not kill, he did not rape, or beat his wife…NOOOO…he just took 8 maize cobs to feed his family😭😭😭😭…I do not condone the act but I celebrate level of discipline. I will help him!!!

“Kindly allow me not to care what this man did…this is not a look of a criminal but a genuine family man who has tried it all in this land😢i do not condone the act of stealing maize, but the intention to feed his family broke my heart💔, this is sad😭😭😭…

“Where is he, kindly help locate him, i want to help him big time, and will appeal to others who want to join me to feel free to and change this man’s life…He is learned…he did it all, what life demanded of him, he deserves respect and i want to respect him?

“Its sad we forget the work our teachers did for us to be here where we are now, kindly show me where this man is…please help!!.,” Mudiwa wrote on Tuesday.

“Those who would want to help him in cash we agreed they should ecocash Faustine Svuvure 0772999156. Those who want to assist in any other way,call that number. CHALLENGE YOURSELF this 2020 with #myteachermypride, visit your old teacher and bless him/her. Show us pictures!!”

Zimbabwe is currently in the midst of a political and economic crisis characterised by power cuts of up 18 hours daily, acute foreign currency shortages, runaway inflation of over 400%, an angry population and an agitated workforce. All this is made worse by a severe drought. Nehanda Radio