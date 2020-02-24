Ex-Arsenal star Tyrell Robinson sacked by Bradford after ‘sexual activity with a child’

By Sam Meade |Daily Star|

Former Arsenal player Tyrell Robinson has been sacked by League Two Bradford after being charged with allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The 22-year-old winger was initially arrested in August 2018 following allegations of sexual assault.

Robinson was suspended by the Bantams following his arrest and have now decided to terminate his contract.

In a statement on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said: “Tyrell Robinson, 22, has been charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

“The charge relates to an offence which is alleged to have occurred in Bradford in August 2018.

“He has also been charged with one count of making an indecent image of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child and has been summonsed to appear before Bradford magistrates on 7 April.”

Bradford, who had previously suspended Robinson, confirmed he had been sacked.

A club statement said: “Bradford City Football Club has parted company with Tyrell Robinson.

“This comes after West Yorkshire Police confirmed charges had been brought against Robinson, following his arrest in August 2018.

“Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract on grounds of committing gross misconduct. The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Robinson has not played football since 2018 when Bradford suspended him following the allegations.

He had made a promising start to his career after being released by Arsenal, the club he had been at since the age of seven, with trials at Watford and Bradford.

The Bantams signed him to a one-year deal in May 2017 and he made his debut for the club a few months later. He later extended his contract in 2018 but was sacked by the club shortly after.