Pupil expelled for leaking, mocking teachers’ salaries…. “even my father gives me more than this”

By Michael Magoronga

An Upper Six pupil at Goldridge College was last week expelled after he shot a picture of the opulent private school’s teachers salaries list and posted it on his WhatsApp status.

The named pupil (19) found himself in the firing line after he reportedly accessed the salary list and posted it on social media and shared with friends.

The pupil, whose father is a member of the College Board, went on to denigrate the teachers by captioning the picture “even my father gives me more than this” and “liking” the teachers who called for his expulsion.

Kwekwe District Schools Inspector Bernard Mazambani said he was yet to receive a report of the incident.

“I didn’t get the report but as long as the expulsion was above board,” said Mazambani.

The college principal, a Mr Mashanda, could not be reached for comment as his mobile went unanswered.

A source within the school said the pupil must have accessed the document from his father.

“His father is the chairman of the board, so he could have gotten hold of it at home. He then posted the pictures on social media, a move which drew the ire of the teachers,“ said the source.

The source further revealed that the pupil had a history of indiscipline.

“He had other cases that were pending also. So this became a spark which led to his dismissal after a full disciplinary hearing,” said the source.

His father allegedly tried in vain to defend his son.

“He was sent packing and I believe he is now at another private school.

“The father couldn’t do anything about it as the teachers and other staffers were breathing fire,” further revealed the source. B Metro