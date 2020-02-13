MDC rubbishes Chamisa-Khumalo squabbles as figment of Zanu PF imagination

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda has accused the ruling Zanu PF party of wanting to divert attention from its own internal fights and failures by spreading rumours that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had fallen out with the party’s national chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo, Nehanda Radio can report.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Sibanda accused Zanu PF top officials of wanting to divert attention from issues of corruption bedevilling the country.

Sibanda said Chamisa was currently on a countrywide meet-the-people outreach programme.

“Zanu wants to divert attention from its internal (squabbles) and from corruption.

“The real story around the president is that this week he has shown himself to be the people’s champion.

“(He has stood) with (MDC) branches in Masvingo’s Provincial Assembly; (has held) hands with the people’s provincial leadership in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and today the Midlands.

“No leader in this country has taken time to consult and relate with the party like president (Chamisa),” Sibanda added.

There is widespread speculation in political circles that Chamisa wants to replace Khumalo with one of his deputies, Lynette Karenyi.

Reports also claim that Khumalo’s sympathisers on Tuesday dumped flyers at the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial offices and different parts of the central business district, rejecting the alleged decision by Chamisa to oust Khumalo from her current post.

When asked about the flyers, Sibanda accused “desperate” State agents of attempting to penetrate the MDC.

“This leaves me with a simple, logical conclusion that these flyers did not emanate from the people of Matabeleland or members of the party, but perhaps desperate State agents.

“That is my theory; these are State agents trying to stoke fires that do not exist. This is an attempt by State agents to abrogate to themselves the president’s prerogative in terms of making appointments.

“The president has not made any statement, at least in terms of appointments,” he said. Nehanda Radio