‘My hubby is supportive’

By Edwin Nhukarume

Controversial rapper Christabell “Kikky Badass” Mahlungwa says she will not change her art and style in the music industry after getting married.

Kikky, who is now married to Benias Mupasiri, recently released a video to the song titled One One in its dirty lyrics version.

As a hip hop artiste, Kikky Badass has, however, displayed her versatility as the song was recoded on a dancehall riddim.

The rapper has revealed that her husband is supportive to her works and she also said people have a wrong image of her.

“I handle myself with respect always.

“The perception that people have of me is their problem.

“As far as my art and music is concerned nothing is changing because I am now married.

“My husband is very supportive,” said Kikky Badass.

Meanwhile, Kikky Badass was recently awarded best female hip hop artiste at Changamire Hip Hop awards and she is elated with the achievements.

She has also revealed that this year she is planning to do more projects.

“I feel honoured, and everyone who works hard deserves to be appreciated and awarded for it.

“I deserved it, so did everyone who was nominated.

“I was the one who received the award on behalf of all the females,” she told H-Metro.

“This year I am aiming to do more music and more videos.

” 2019 has been a great. I will keep on working hard as I am representing the females.

“We have to show the man that we as women we can also do big projects,” she added.

The rapper has an album titled Queen of The South (2017) and an EP titled Mambokadzi.

Kikky Badass was also once involved in a diss war with Tiara Baluti after the latter said she would not collaborate with the former on an interview on one of the local radio stations.

Kikky Badass is a multi-award winning rapper. H-Metro