Actress Chi Mhende in groundbreaking Netflix show

By Bruce Ndlovu

Zimbabwean actress Chi Mhende will be one of the stars of Queen Sono, Netflix’s first original African series, as the global streaming giant seeks to strengthen its foothold on the continent’s film and TV scene.

The crime drama series, also stars South African beauty Pearl Thusi who leads an ensemble cast of some of South Africa’s brightest stars on the small screen.

The series has already generated a noticeable buzz online, as fans look forward to African-made content on a service that has thus far been loaded with content largely from Hollywood.

The official trailer for the forthcoming series was released last week to great online excitement.

Queen Sono is a South African crime drama created by actor and director Kagiso Lediga, starring Pearl Thusi, who starred in similar Hollywood production Quantico, as a Jason Bourne-like operative who tackles dangerous missions while contending with personal challenges.

Mhende, who made a name for herself on popular soapie Generations, and Thusi are joined in front of the camera by Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo. The series was ordered for a six-episode first season by Netflix in December 2018, with Lediga as executive producer alongside Tamsin Andersson. Lediga and Tebogo Malope directed all six episodes.

Netflix already has acquired and produced a few feature films from around the continent, with more set to be in the pipeline.

In December 2018, the company signalled that it planned to get serious about ordering/acquiring original series and films from the African continent, created by Africans — a step which is in line with its global ambitions. Sunday News