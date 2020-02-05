Peacemaker stabbed on the head and neck with broken beer bottle

By Brenda Zinyuke

A man from Bulawayo’s Old Pumula suburb savagely stabbed a peacemaker on the head and neck as he tried to intervene in a misunderstanding between the man and his brother.

Nobert Musakadza (24) of Old Pumula suburb allegedly stabbed Mr Melinkosi Khumalo (23) of Pumula North.

Mr Khumalo had tried to intervene in a misunderstanding that had broken out between his brother Mr Zamani Moyo whose age was not revealed and Musakadza.

The reasons behind the said misunderstanding were not revealed in court.

Musakadza pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

He was remanded in custody to February 17.

Musakadza came to court with his left upper arm strapped in bandages.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore said on Saturday last week at around 12AM, Musakadza, Mr Moyo and Mr Khumalo were near Chihota Sports Bar in Pumula North when a misunderstanding broke out between Musakadza and Mr Moyo.

“The complainant tried to intervene in the misunderstanding but the accused person stabbed him with a broken beer bottle twice on the neck and once on the head,” he said.

Mr Khumalo was rescued by Mr Moyo who then rushed him to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment. The matter was reported to the police leading to Musakadza’s arrest. The Chronicle