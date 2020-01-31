Dynamos hunt for Katema replacement

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos are trying to find the right replacement for striker Evans Katema who left them to join Zambian side Zanaco.

The Glamour Boys have already signed 13 players but concerns remain about getting someone to fill Katema’s shoes.

Although they have been linked with Cameroonian Joel Ntouba Epoupa, who ironically left DeMbare in a huff four years ago, it appears chances of that happening are very slim.

Of the 13 new players, only David Temwanjera, is a recognised goalscorer.

Another forward, Tawanda Macheke, has moved across town to join Black Rhinos.

“Goals mustn’t come from strikers only,’’ said assistant coach Gift Muzadzi.

“They should also be aided by the midfielders. The way we want to play this season should see us getting goals from everywhere.

“We cannot afford to put all the pressure on strikers when we also have midfielders and defenders.

“Everyone should score for the team if we are to win accolades.

“The moment we fail to score goals, we will lose games. And, I am happy most of the players that we have, are able to score. We are encouraged by their attitude.”

Muzadzi said the Glamour Boys needed to return to their best this coming season after finishing ninth last season.

“We have a lot of things, besides just technical issues, to work on until these guys get to a point when their blood turns blue,’’ he said.

“The good thing about all this is that they are responding well. Their confidence is encouraging and I don’t think they will struggle.

“We know the fans have suffered and we need to stand up for them, of course. We are Dynamos and we have to be fighting for accolades rather than being seen fighting for survival.

“We will do everything this coming season to make sure that we win something for our loyal supporters. The new players are aware of the demands and expectations at Dynamos.” The Herald