Former ZCTU president Lovemore Matombo dies…. tributes pour in

Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Lovemore Matombo has died. The iconic labour leader passed away around 5pm at his Greendale home in Harare.

Tributes so far

PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe: “Cde Lovemore Matombo Former President of the ZCTU, President of CASWUZ ,President of TUCZ has passed on. He passed on around 5pm at his Greendale home today. This gallant unflinching Labour Cde will be greatly missed.”

NCA president Lovemore Madhuku: “I am very saddened by the news of the passing on of Cde Lovemore Matombo, the former ZCTU President. He was undoubtedly a labour leader par excellent. I have not yet met a more principled trade union leader. Rest in peace dear brother.”

“It is a very sad moment for all of us. I learnt a lot from him. Between 2002 and 2008, I had the privilege of being the youngest of three leaders of the three movements we had built( labour, constitutional and political): ZCTU, NCA and MDC.”

“In 2005, it was Cde Matombo who inspired our two movements (ZCTU and NCA) to take sides in the MDC split: he provided the ideological basis for our backing of Morgan Tsvangirai’s ‘anti- Senate’ stance. As a matter of fact, it was the ZCTU- NCA backing that emboldened MT in 2005.”

Former student leader and MDC Secretary General Chalton Hwende: “Lovemore Matombo is no more. It’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing on of one illustrious Labour Leader, and MDC founder member, Cde Lovemore Matombo who died at his Greendale home around 5 pm this evening. We will give you more details in due course.”

Former student leader Phillan Zamchiya: “in the history of the people’s struggle, at one juncture, there were three Presidents who worked closely to keep the struggle forward! Then President of ZCTU, Lovemore Matombo, President Tsvangirai of MDC & Zamchiya the President of ZINASU. Now 2/3 majority is in heaven. President Matombo is dead. Solace in that his life was well lived, a workers’ champion and a giant of the people’s struggle. Go well Mr. President! We love you still.”