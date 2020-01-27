Zim cop killer spark outrage in SA

By Desmond Munemo

A suspected Zimbabwean man, who allegedly killed a police detective captain in South Africa, has sparked xenophobic confrontation as Diepsloot residents bay for the other suspect’s blood following their arrest.

Residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg took to the streets to express their outrage alleging Zimbabwean nationals were responsible for Detective Captain Oupa Matjie and high crime rate in the area.

“I am not afraid to say it, they are Zimbabweans.

“We are striking today because they killed our police officer.

“The cop didn’t do anything.

“The people who killed the policeman are foreign nationals,” resident Theo Mangena told South Africa media.

“Our plea to [Police] Minister Bheki Cele is to deploy the military and Tactical Response Unit,” he said.

South African Police Services (SAPS) sources who spoke to H-Metro last week said On January 17, 54-year-old Detective Captain Oupa Matjie who was shot in the head three times and a colleague, a detective sergeant, were tracing suspects wanted in a case of attempted murder and house robbery.

“Upon spotting about five suspects, the detectives called crime prevention members for backup, while approaching the suspects.

The suspects noticed the police and started running in different directions, one of them firing at the police.

Preymore Dube, Bongani Moyo, Mongameli Mpofu and another one only identified as Ronny shot Det Capt Matjie (54)

Matjie was fatally shot.

The suspects have since appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Furthermore, residents shut down several parts of the suburb, burning tyres and other household items.

The public order police were on the scene and dispersed protesters who had barricaded the main routes in the area, including William Nicol Drive and the R551.

The police urged the public to allow the law to take its course. H-Metro