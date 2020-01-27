Warren Park’s ticking time bomb

By Desmond Munemo

Warren Park (Ward 15) residents have been hit hard by perennial water shortages and sewer bursts which have seen them at loggerheads with city fathers.

Residents told H-Metro that the city fathers are sleeping on the job and giving unconvincing excuses at every turn.

Ward 15 residents, which includes residents of Warrens Park 1, 2, and D, Westlea, Cold Comfort and Dawnview, have of late been complaining of poor service delivery to Councillor Tichaona Mhetu and Member of Parliament Shakespeare Hamauswa.

Mbuya Mwanza, a Warren Park 1 resident, said she is allowed to get just one bucket of water at a borehole despite having to deal with a family of six people.

“Vanoti tinogeza nei iyo mhuri yangu yakakura kudaro.

“Tanzwa nemudumbu ukukonzerwa nekushaikwa kwe mvura.

“Cholera ikauya tinoita sei?

“Ndomukira pano na 6 kuti ndipiwe bucket one, ko vana vechikoro vanoita sei pakugeza kudya nekumwa.

“Dai vakuru vatipa zvibhorani zvakawanda kuda nhamo yemuvura ingapera muno mu Warren Park,” she said.

One resident said:

“I have got uniforms to wash, hembe dzekubasa, apa no water.

“The most painful thing is handina chikwereti che council.”

Another added:

“Nyaya yemvura kafira mberi kutofa takasvinura chaiko

“Apa tirikutumirwa mapepa anezvikwereti hobho zvemvura inogara yakavharwa apa tichibhadhara every month, unotoshaya kuti zvirikufamba sei.”

Councillor Mhetu who has been fighting the perennial challenges in Ward 15 said he raised the issue with the responsible engineer who promised improvement in days time.

“Our raw water quality is heavily contaminated and requires up to 12 chemicals.

“Chivero is heavily contaminated because it’s a downstream lake I call upon Government to construct Kunzvi dam promptly as it is upstream and of good raw water quality,” he said. H-Metro