I am living large: Bev

By Latwell Nyangu

Newly wed raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda says she has gained weight since she is living large under her new husband.

In an exclusive interview with H-Metro the dancer said she is now a proudly married woman but will not stop her career.

“Ndikudya ndakagara, handisi kuenda kubasa, ndakapedzisira kuenda kubasa musi waJanuary 1 .

“December takashanda and mari iripo, saka why would I work in January kusina mari kuri low, munhu wese akaenda kumaholidays, tikutanga basa February,” said Bev.

Bev said her rivals and ‘haters’ were celebrating that pregnancy will now sink her into oblivion as she is not pregnant as she looks but only gaining weight.

“Vanhu vanga vatofara ka, especially madancers.

“Vanga vafara vakati takupinda panzvimbo paBev, manje muchaita hwesong iye, Ma*e Ma*e, ndichiripo, akuvaudza izvozvo ndiani kuti ndazogara pasi, ndatosimuka manje.

“Kubasa ndikutoenda, because ndikubvumidzwa kuita zvese, ndotamba sei kana ndine nhumbu, ndichiripo.

“Ndingatadze nei kusimba ndichidya zvandoda zvakanaka?

“Ndagara ndozvishandira, plus dad vagara vanochengeta (laughing),” added Bev.

“I am not pregnant, kusimba chete.

“You know I was slim and I have gained weight chete plus ndakabaiwa Depo last year.

“Vakadzi vanoziva kuti ukabaiwa low implant rinoitisa dumbu.

“Kana iri nhumbu ichazvarwa.”

The Sexy Angels boss says she is keeping a low profile.

“I have been playing low key hangu, eating good food.”

Asked on when she will be ready for pregnancy Bev said:

“Zvinei newe izvozvo, just know ndakaroorwa and dad is supporting.”

She refused to dwell much into how and when she was married.

“Ehe ndakaroorwa, ngavazive izvozvo,” she said.

Bev responded to the social media comments.

“Ende vanhu so, from bhawa to marriage,” she said while laughing.

Bev’s marriage and wedding at the Harare Magistrates’ Court has been received with mixed feelings with some congratulating the dancing queen while some mocked her. H-Metro