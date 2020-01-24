Management issues could cost Bosso player SA move

By Fungai Muderere

Having an unclear representation might cost out-of-contract ex-Highlanders right back McClive Phiri a possible gainful switch to Absa Premiership side Bidvest Wits, B-Metro Sport has learnt.

According to our impeccable source, Wits are said to have recently contacted Zimbabwe’s renowned player agent Gibson Mahachi on the availability of the player’s services and “in the process queried why the ginger-haired former Tsholotsho FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars defender also had a manager who was only identified as Mpofu”.

Contacted for a comment Mahachi confirmed that Wits had raised a red flag on the footie star’s management.

“Exactly, a case of such particular nature was raised by Bidvest Wits and that particular name (Mpofu) was raised. While we always seek to avoid negative issues on players’ management, we hope that going forward everything will get sorted out,” said Mahachi who has been credited with facilitating South African moves for a number of Zimbabwean players that include Divine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa, Danny Phiri and Teenage Hadebe.

Phiri was also recently linked with a move to Chicken Inn and the much publicised rumour was put to bed late last week after the 2015 champions signed 31-year-old Ian Nekati formerly with ZPC Kariba.

Late last season, Wits reportedly dispatched scouts to watch Phiri in the Chibuku Super Cup final against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The player put up a flawless display, as Highlanders beat Ngezi 1-0 to lift the Chibuku Super Cup. Interestingly, Mahachi was part of the crowd that watched the epic final.

Should Phiri finally make the move to the Students, Bosso could lose out on transfer fees, as the player’s contract expired on 31 December last year.

Phiri, who has four national team caps earned from Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifiers against Somalia in Djibouti and Harare, as well as the two legs of the Chan final qualifier against Lesotho, was a consistent performer for Bosso.

His ability to overlap and deliver inviting crosses into the box added to his team’s attacking options making him one of the best right-backs in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Should Phiri leave, Highlanders might be compelled to turn to injury-prone Bukhosi Ncube, whose season was plagued by a career threatening knee injury that kept the defender on the sidelines for the better part of 2019.

Another option for the Bulawayo giants could be Charlton Siamalonga who was one of the few senior players that started training on Wednesday in preparation for the forthcoming 2020 league action. B-Metro