WhatsApp messages leave man scalded

By Danisa Masuku

A fuming woman from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb scalded her husband with cooking oil after she stumbled on raunchy love messages on her husband’s phone which were allegedly from his lover.

The court heard that Trevor Moyo (45) who was visibly drunk got home at around 11pm last week on Friday and slept in their matrimonial bedroom.

Being suspicious that her husband was cheating on her, Sithembile Moyo (34) took his phone and browsed through the messages.

It is said she bumped onto something that she did not expect — a string of love messages from his girlfriend. One of the messages, the court heard, was thanking him for a “sex well done job”.

The court heard that after seeing the love messages the woman charged at her husband and woke him up.

A fierce argument ensued between the two and at the height of it Sithembile, the court heard, grabbed her husband’s genitals and twisted them much to his agony. She left him lying on the floor.

But she was not done with him yet. She allegedly boiled cooking oil.

The court heard that her hubby sensed danger and followed her in the kitchen and he found her taking off a pan with cooking oil from the stove.

The court was told she tried to pour it over her husband’s face but the alert Trevor swiftly moved his face and it splashed on his chest and arms.

He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. The matter was reported to police leading to her arrest.

She appeared before magistrate Lizwe Jamela facing an assault charge.

She pleaded not guilty.

“I stumbled on love messages, one of the messages a lady was thanking him for being a sexual tiger and sexually satisfying her and for being a caring man. I was angered by that, that is why I had to act in that manner,” she said.

She was remanded out of custody to next week on Monday for continuation of trial. B-Metro