Kadewere completes Lyon move

Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere finally ended the speculation surrounding his future after agreeing to a move to top French League 1 side Lyon on Wednesday.

His current club Le Havre, who play in the second tier, announced that they had agreed terms with the seven-time French champions for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €15m including bonuses.

The 24-year old, however, will stay with the club until the end of the current season on a loan deal.

Kadewere has had a brilliant outing at French Ligue 2 side Le Havre where he scored 18 goals in 20 games this season. His performance has attracted interests from several top European clubs. The Herald

