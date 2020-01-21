Man crushed to death at friend’s house

By Arron Nyamayaro

A 28-year-old Belvedere man was crushed to death by a vehicle at his friend’s house in Eastlea on Saturday.

Tungamirai Madzingira’s death came soon after having a beer hinge with his friend Tapiwa Tarupiwa, 30, along with the latter’s girlfriend at a local pub celebrating the deceased’s successful interview to land a job as an account auditor.

The incident took place when Tapiwa’s landlord Dereck Chikura, 34, who crushed the deceased with his Mercedes Benz registration (AEF 5142) returned home around 2am and failed to notice that the deceased was lying down by the gate drunk.

Chikura, a former boss of the deceased was reported to have called his gardener Greenwell Handarande to help him remove the deceased from under the vehicle and failed and reported the case later in the morning at Highlands police station.

The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for postmortem.

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the mishap saying Chikura is now facing culpable homicide charges.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of an Eastlea man who was hit by a vehicle to death at around 0200hrs on Saturday,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.

“Circumstances were that the deceased was found lying down by the gate at his friend’s house when the accused person opened the gate using a remote control.

“The accused person realised that he had run over the deceased upon crushing him with his two front wheels before he stopped.

“He called his gardener to help in removing the deceased’s body under the vehicle and failed and later called his friend from Borrowdale who advised him to lodge a police report.

“Tapiwa was reported to have accompanied his girlfriend to Bluffhill after failing to locate the deceased.

“The now deceased could have come to check for his friend and fell asleep by the gate after receiving no response since he was reported to be drunk,” said Ass Insop Dzvova. H-Metro