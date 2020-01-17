TelOne hold onto Rahman Gumbo

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Warriors’ coach Rahman Gumbo has been retained by Gweru-based TelOne despite failing to save them from the dreaded chop in their Castle Lager Premiership debut season last year.

Unconfirmed reports say there has been serious behind the scenes discussions between TelOne and recently promoted Whawha to acquire the correctional services team’s franchise.

Reports say senior correctional services officials want to dispose of Whawha and channel all resources to newly promoted Manicaland-based Tenax, another correctional services-owned outfit.

Gumbo’s stay was ‘announced’ via TelOne’s official Facebook page while inviting interested players for trials that the midfield legend will supervise.

“It’s happening, Ascot Stadium is the place to be #TelOneFCTrials. Tell others Rush (Gumbo) is waiting for you,” posted the club on its Facebook timeline.

Gumbo took over the dressing room of the Midlands outfit in August last year, replacing Jairos Tapera, with club president Lloyd Mutetwa saying his immediate task was to save the team from relegation.

TelOne were languishing in 16th place on the log standings with just 17 points from 19 matches when he took over.

He received a baptism of fire in his first assignment when they were hammered 3-0 by ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium. He responded strongly in his first home match by thrashing Yadah 4-1 at Ascot Stadium.

Gumbo had a fairly successful operation in his bid to save the club from relegation, winning six, drawing five and losing four matches in his 15 games in charge that saw TelOne scoring 18 goals and conceding 15 times.

That wasn’t enough though to save the Wifi boys from drowning in the relegation waters.

Their second half of the season performance saw them providing a player, King Nadolo to the prestigious Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year finalists. The Chronicle