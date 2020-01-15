DeMbare, Caps battle for Zindoga

By Tawanda Tafirenyika

Several Premier Soccer League sides, including Harare giants Dynamos and Caps United are embroiled in an intriguing battle for the signature of former Maritzburg United centre forward Junior Zindoga.

The 21-year-old sensation, who had a stint with Djurgardens in Sweden, was on the books of the Absa Premiership side, having signed a one-year deal which has since run out, prompting potential suitors to scramble for his services.

Besides Dynamos and Caps, Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side Ngezi Platinum Stars are also reported to be threatening to beat the Harare giants to his signature, while army side Black Rhinos have also shown interest in securing the services of the player ahead of the start of the new season.

The player’s manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed that there was heightened interest in the rising star by domestic clubs with Djurgardens – previously home to Nyasha Mushekwi – also reported to be monitoring the player with a view to bringing him back on board.

“I can confirm that there is so much interest in the player from several clubs both locally and abroad. Dynamos and Caps are among local clubs interested in the player. Right now, we are weighing options to see what is best for the player.

“He is now a free agent following the expiry of his one-year contract with Maritzburg United. The club in Sweden (Djurgardens) is also monitoring him, so we are looking to seal a deal for the player soon,” Mahachi said.

The former St George’s College striker — a product of BNC Academy — just like Belgium-based Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has not played for any club in the local league.

He was nurtured by Bhekimpilo Nyoni at his academy before Mahachi gave him the platform when he organised a six-week attachment for him at Djurgardens in Sweden in 2018.

He then took him to South African Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns where he trained with them for about two months before signing a contract with Maritzburg United.

Dynamos and Caps have this season gone head-to-head for the signature of the best talent available locally in a bid to bolster their squads and dominate the domestic football scene. Yesterday, Dynamos beat Caps to the signature of Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Some of the players at the centre of the transfer battle include Chapungu pacey forward Ian Nyoni and Triangle’s Trevor Mavhunga, among others.

The Glamour Boys have already sealed deals with former captain Partson Jaure, who was on the books of Manica Diamonds, Nkosi Mhlanga, a midfielder, who has been playing for Yadah and two Prince Edward High School products Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

On the other hand, Caps have reportedly brought on board Harare City forward Tatenda Tumba and Yadah’s Leeroy Mavhunga as they seek to build a squad to make up for the disappointment of failing to land the championship last term. NewsDay