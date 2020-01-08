‘I’ve never requested to leave Chiefs’

KAIZER Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has vowed to stay at the club and win trophies, insisting he is happy at Naturena.

The 29-year-old was previously linked with a possible move back to Mamelodi Sundowns, with other reports suggesting he rejected an offer to go abroad in order to continue playing for Chiefs.

On Sunday night, Billiat said he wants to honour his contract with Amakhosi without really looking at what other teams are offering elsewhere.

“I have to honour my contract. I am there and I am happy (at Chiefs) and I want to win trophies with the team, especially now,” said Billat.

The Zimbabwe international said he didn’t even know some of the things that were reported in the media about his future, but he chose to remain professional.

The former Sundowns talisman made it clear he has never requested to leave the Soweto giants whom he joined at the start of last season.

“I didn’t know that I requested to leave. Look there’s a lot of things that’s being said, some I don’t even know. That’s how it is, you choose to be professional, you get to take this thing that comes from outside.”

On his recent injury which will see him miss the next three weeks of action, Billiat admitted it’s difficult to watch his teammates play from the stands.

“It is difficult, to be honest, it’s emotional. You try by all means to take it positively because there’s no other way you get to contribute while sitting at home. So, you try by all means to talk to the guys. It’s not easy, you end up feeling like it is okay, yet you have a duration of time you have to be out for certain reasons,” said Billiat. – Goal.com