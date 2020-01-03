I’m over marriage, says busy Zodwa

“I’m over that. I’m focusing on my career and business. I won’t be getting married!” said dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu, whose real name is Zodwa Libram.

The Mzansi media personality, socialite and dancer said she wanted to enjoy herself after her separation from Ben 10, Ntobeko Linda.

Zodwa told Daily Sun separating from Ntobeko was her worst moment last year.

She said she wasn’t missing him, but had taken a knock.

“It was bad parting ways, even though I’ve moved on.”

Zodwa described her new Ben 10 Vusi Buthelezi as a well-educated person. She said she’d work extra hard this year.

“I will join a gym and make my ass tighter. Being fit will make me happy.”

This year she’ll push her perfume brand Touchable Day and Touchable Night, launched last month.

“My perfumes are selling like hot cakes online.

“I’ve chosen to make perfume for women because I love women. It’s time we get the respect we deserve.”

She said she’d use big trucks on tour when promoting her perfumes.

She said she already had a truck in Cape Town, Durban and Joburg and was planning to take another truck to Swaziland.

She’ll shoot her reality TV show, Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored, on Moja Love this year.

“I’ll continue to be Zodwa Wabantu on stage, and to be an entertainer and businesswoman.

“I’m thankful God has kept me safe until this year,” she said.

Zodwa said she’d use her T6 Kombi VW, which she bought last year, for her gigs and perfume business.

“I’m fully booked until April,” she said.

She’ll perform in Tshwane from 29 to 31 January, and in Potchefstroom in the North West on 1 February. B-Metro