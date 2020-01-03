I am ready for 2020: Coco We Africa

By Taonga Nyemba

Mai Vadhikondo singer Coco We Africa is ready to put his musical career on another level in 2020 as he is working on a number of projects.

Coco We Africa, who won hearts of many at the Kariba Festival last year, has since done a song titled Kariba Vibe appreciating the love he got.

Coco said the song is all about the memories and good times he had at Kariba.

The Kamilia singer reckons that he has a huge fan base and he has to put in more work to gain more fans.

Coco WeAfrica said he was received well and he is going to put in more effort in 2020.

“I had a great time in Kariba I had to appreciate their love. I have since dropped a video for Kariba vibe which I gave the love back to those who supported me whilst I was that side.

“2020 is a time for me to grow musically. I want to penetrate the international market,” said Coco WeAfrica.

The Afro pop artiste said he had a number of projects which are yet to be released before the first half of the year.

“We have a surprise project but we are waiting for the right time with my team to put those projects out there,” he said. B-Metro