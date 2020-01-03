Bonnie and Clyde: Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo roller-coasting relationship

Ever since abuse allegations were levelled against Mampintsha during an interview on Metro FM late last year, things started going downhill for him and long term bae Babes Wodumo.

On March 4, the nation woke up to a shocking video of Babes being assaulted by Mampintsha.

The video clips which went viral showed Mampintsha slapping Babes several times, sparking outrage across the country.

Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2 000 bail.

Speaking to the media outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court at the time, Mampintsha claimed that Babes allegedly assaulted him first.

It was then that Mampintsha admitted to hitting Babes.

Just weeks later, Mampintsha issued a public apology to Babes and the rest of the country, saying he would attend “counselling”.

He released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account expressing that he was beyond “shameful and disappointed” in himself.

A month later in April, Babes came under fire after video footage of her performing the infamous line “khona izingane la endlini”, which Mampintsha could be heard shouting on the assault video went viral on social media.

The line “khona izingane la endlini” also forms part of the lyrics of Mampintsha’s latest track.

A witness who was in the club at the time of Babes’ performance told TshisaLIVE that it was a regular Babes Wodumo show and that she wasn’t actually performing a new song by Mampintsha, instead she just suddenly shouted out the line during her song.

“The crowd went wild after she (Babes) said that, just as it shows in the video. She caught everyone by surprise. She didn’t go on to say anything more after that but the way she said it made it seem like it was just a performance gimmick,” the witness said.

In May, the pair got tongues wagging yet again after they were spotted on holiday together.

They then made it clear that they were back together when they launched their Bonnie and Clyde tour.

Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved. B-Metro