Mother and daughter killed . . . Prophet proffers lethal concoction

By Nqobile Tshili

A MOTHER and her daughter from Kensington plots on the outskirts of Bulawayo died after allegedly drinking a poisonous concoction they got from a self-proclaimed prophet.

Ms Thokozani Ncube (51) and Ms Sithandazile Nyathi (30) died shortly after drinking a ‘cleansing’ concoction they allegedly got from a prophet named Brian Mpofu from Cowdray Park suburb.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at about 6.30AM with the pair dying within 15 minutes of taking the deadly poisonous concoction.

Ms Ncube’s sister, Ms Elizabeth Ncube said the family could have lost three members as a 15-year-old boy was supposed to drink the same cleansing concoction but the prophet later stopped him from taking it.

“We were not there when this occurred but what we have been told is that they went to consult a prophet in Cowdray Park on Saturday.

“S’tha is the one who sought the services of the prophet and requested her mother to accompany her. They went there with our 15-year-old nephew who narrated to us what really transpired.

“He said the prophet gave the three of them some substance to induce vomiting claiming that he was casting out a bad spell. After that he gave them a concoction consisting of bluestone, aloe vera and lemon which he said they were going to drink at home the following day before eating anything,” said Ms Ncube.

She said tragedy struck at home when the two women drank the concoction.

“Prior to drinking the mixture, we are told that the prophet sent them a message, instructing them not to give it to the boy but share his dosage. Soon after drinking the mixture they started complaining that it was making them bleary, complaining of stomach cramps.

“S’tha instructed the boy to give her a bucket so that she could induce vomiting. My sister was of the view that probably that was how the medicine worked and she did not attempt to induce vomiting. When they boy brought the bucket, S’tha was already struggling to breathe prompting the boy to call his uncle who is my late sister’s husband.

“We are told before my sister’s husband could attend to S’tha, he discovered that his wife (my sister) was not responding when he called her in her bedroom and when he went in to check on her he discovered that she had white fluids coming out through her mouth and nose.”

She said they called a nurse who lives nearby who tried to administer first aid but the pair was already dead.

Ms Ncube said they called police who attended to the scene and confirmed the two were dead before ferrying their bodies to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem.

Another aunt Seyiso Ncube, said S’that had returned from Durban, South Africa on Christmas Eve and was in contact with the prophet she located while still in the neighbouring country through WhatsApp. She said they did not know why S’tha needed the services of a prophet.

However, sources claimed that S’tha sought a prophet’s services after ‘feeling pressures’ that she was not getting married.

Meanwhile,the family said it is appealing for assistance to bury the two.

“We can’t say when they will be buried as police are still conducting investigations but we are appealing for help to enable us to bury my sister and her daughter,” said Ms Ncube.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said investigations were in progress.

“Yes, we received a case where mother and her daughter died after drinking some poisonous substance they were given by a self-proclaimed prophet.

“I can’t say much at the moment as it could jeopardise our investigations. We have however, arrested a suspect in connection with the pair’s death,” said Chief Insp Simango. The Chronicle