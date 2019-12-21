Zimbabwean born actress making waves in Canada with new TV series

By Lance Guma

A Zimbabwean born actress living in Canada, Natasha Heschélle, is making waves with an upcoming TV series, “Zahara: The Return” that’s set to air in the United States in 2020.

The show also dubbed “The Black Vampire Show”, stars Heschélle whose own company, Heschélle Entertainment is producing the TV series.

According to the IMDb online database listing; “The story explores the history of slavery and racism, and the tensions between a white supernatural world and a supernatural world of colour as an ancient black Druid rekindles her forbidden love with the son of her former master.”

The cast includes Curtis Morgan, Dennis Nimoh, Hannah Scott, Justine Christensen, Anna Nadtotchii and Christine L. Nguyen and Heschélle who plays the role of Helen Harris.

Natasha says she changed her surname to Heschélle because she was tired of people asking her how her last name (Mutungwazi) is pronounced.

The name Heschélle was actually inspired by her favorite Cricket player Herschelle Gibbs (who plays for the Proteas). She just changed the name to make it sound more feminine.

Natasha who speaks fluent Ndebele says she loves sports, especially Soccer, Rugby and Cricket. Her favorite teams are Brazil (soccer), Springboks (rugby) and Proteas (Cricket). Neymar Jr is her favorite athlete. If she wasn’t an actress, she would want to be a cricket player.

She performed in numerous talent shows as a child, taking part in dance, modelling, music and acting. At the age of seven, Natasha danced to Destiny’s Child’s “Lose my Breath” in a talent show, where she won first place, beating sixteen and seventeen year old’s.

Shortly after she was called to perform at the Miss Zimbabwe contest in 2006. She’s been booking mostly commercials, and has stated that although it pays the bills, it’s not what she wants to do.

To get around this Natasha now writes stuff to create work for herself because the only roles she ever gets sent to audition for are the “black girl ghetto” roles and she always turns them down.