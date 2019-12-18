Miner picked up over assault video

By Freedom Mupanedemo in Gweru

A Gweru based miner Ticha Darangwa was on Monday reportedly picked up by the police for questioning after a video of him assaulting a man went viral.

Darangwa, a popular figure in and around Gweru and also known as Big Tich features in the video using a hosepipe beating a man while another man comes in to help him in the assault.

It has since been established that the man being assaulted was one of the people who move around robbing people using machetes; they are popularly known as MaShurugwi.

Police yesterday confirmed the incident saying they were investigating the case.

“I confirm that as Zimbabwe Republic Police we are investigating the matter concerning one Ticha Darangwa and we have already sent a team to his place to investigate the matter.

“We saw the video on social media but for now all I can say is that we are carrying out investigations to establish facts on the matter,” said Inspector Joel Goko, ZRP spokesperson for Midlands Province.

Darangwa yesterday said it was a gang of four machete wielding men who had come to rob him for the second time at his house in Gweru and two managed to escape when they sensed danger.

“While I have my assault case, these men wanted to rob me for the second time.

“Yes I was called by the police after the video went viral on social media but I told them this person was a robber. You know I am a miner and this person together with his accomplices were trying to rob me for the second time,” said Darangwa.

He said the robbers wanted to attack them with machetes.

“When these robbers saw that they had been cornered, two made off in a Honda Fit without registration plates.

“We then caught two; it was around 5am,” said Darangwa.

Darangwa said they identified the robbers when they came for the second time using CCTV.

“We saw them through our cameras and we let them in.

“That is when we apprehended two of the machete guys while two escaped.

“Everyone gets angry being robbed twice; that is the reason we got angry and beat them up,” said Darangwa.

“These guys came last time and stole $4000 from my wife; this time they came back driving a Honda Fit and told my wife they were selling cyanide and we had already identified them,” said Darangwa. H Metro