Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi council seat

By Patrick Chitumba

The ruling party Zanu-PF has won the Shurugwi South Ward 6 council by-election held over the weekend.

The seat was left vacant following the death of councillor Edmond Chitera of Zanu- PF early this year. The by-election is the first to be held in the Midlands province after the 2018 elections.

Edward Chitera Junior (Zanu PF), the son of the deceased councillor was duly elected after he got 396 votes against Mary Choga (MDC Alliance) who got 16.

There were two spoiled votes.

Fringe political parties stayed away from the race.

Chitera dedicated his win to his late father.

The MP for Shurugwi South Edmund Mukaratigwa said the win was an endorsement of the party by its supporters in Shurugwi ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

“While this is indeed an endorsement for the party by the masses, it also serves as a reminder that loyalty deserves recognition while unity and hard work guarantee victory.

“It’s now mandatory to accelerate socio economic revival as we work on delivering on our promises,” he said. The Chronicle