Macheso show tear-gassed

By Takawira Photovet Unlimited Dapi

Alick Macheso’s live performance at Tanza Leisure Centre was on Saturday night abruptly stopped after teargas was fired into the crowd.

Macheso was swiftly escorted off stage by his security personnel as the crowd ran wild, fleeing the teargas.

Macheso was also not spared as he was captured by H-Metro covering his nose as he was escorted out.

When his driver arrived Macheso had already been ferried away in his PA-system lorry.

A fan identified as Tracy Gondo described the incident as unfortunate.

“Aa, ma teargass andikachidza, I was shocked when teargas was fired into the crowd because I still wanted to dance to Macheso’s music.

“It is also my dream to have a photo with Macheso, Macheso ndinomufarira zvisingaite,” she said.

Commenting on revellers who are disrupting shows through violent tendencies, she said:

“Dangerous weapons must be banned at public gatherings because inini Macheso ndinomufarira zvisingaite.

“They must not do that because we will be having our children, physically challenged relatives and friends, just imagine fans on wheelchairs, visually impaired even sick fans, that’s bad. Why doing that during a show of such a great artiste, why?”

“I was so happy today dancing and singing along to Macheso whilst seeing him live.

“Surely that was my dream brother, he is like my god, so I got saddened finding myself in teargas, zvandibata zvisingayite but I like Macheso zvisingayite, that is why I was dancing in the rain, up to this morning.”

She also opened up on the time she started listening to Macheso.

“Umm, I think around 2000, I like Macheso like nobody’s business,” she said

“My family lives in Domboshava and work in the council, my family really love Macheso only, zvisingayite, handina hangu murume, murume wangu akashaya.

“When we play Macheso’s music at home with my family, tinonzwa kunge taguta isusu kana takange tine nzara,” H-Metro