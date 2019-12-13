Nine perish in road accidents

By Victor Maphosa

At least nine people died yesterday morning in two separate road accidents which left 41 others seriously injured.

In Harare, five people died, while 11 others were injured when a haulage truck collided with a Mazda pick-up truck at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive. Four others died, while 30 were seriously injured when a Zambia-bound Trip Trans bus veered off the road and overturned on the 274 kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents.

“The ZRP confirms that five people died and 11 others were injured at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive at 0630hrs today (yesterday). A haulage truck which was travelling along Harare Drive due east collided with a Mazda pick-up truck which was travelling along Borrowdale Road towards Domboshava.

“The traffic lights were not functional at the time of the accident as parties failed to give way to each other.”

He said the deceased and injured were ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Asst Comm Nyathi also said a Trip Trans bus failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the road before overturning once killing four passengers on the spot.

“It happened around 9am, on approaching the 274 kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, the driver of the bus who was allegedly speeding failed to negotiate a curve and as a result, the bus veered off the road, overturned and killed four on spot while 30 others were seriously injured.

“The deceased were taken to Karoi Hospital while the injured were rushed to a hospital on the Zambian side, others were ferried to Karoi Hospital while some were taken to Nyamakate Clinic for treatment.”

He urged motorists to always be cautious and observant when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“Motorists should be cautious and give due regard to road safety on approaching traffic lights which are not functional.

“Drivers must be very careful, they must safeguard the lives of passengers at all times, speeding is very dangerous, we also urge motorists to be patient on the road and to obey all road rules and regulations to avoid accidents,” he said.The Herald