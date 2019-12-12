Harare City thrash DeMbare to get lifeline

By Ellina Mhlanga

Harare City coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, says he was relieved after they got a lifeline in their fight to avoid relegation in this Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro yesterday.

The win over Dynamos means they remain with a good chance to survive the chop going into the last round of fixtures this weekend.

They face Ngezi Platinum in their last match.

“Of course, (I am) very relieved. I think what was important was to get the three points,’’ he said.

“That was important and this was our main objective and I am very happy we got what we wanted.

“It was not a pretty game of football but, at the end of the day, this is what it is about, it is about grinding results and I’m very happy.

“I’m sure this is not the right moment to also look at the beauty side of things but just to make sure the job is done and the right time will, obviously, come for us to try and make corrections on the performance of the team this season.’’

They are now 13th on the table with 40 points.

The Sunshine Boys knew what had to be done, needing maximum points to remain in the fight for survival, and pressed on from the start.

Their efforts paid off when William Manondo’s header, from a Tatenda Tumba cross in the seventh minute, found the back of the net. But they went on to concede a soft goal in the 26th minute when Marshall Machazani’s back pass to goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu failed to reach its intended target on a muddy pitch. Dynamos’ Selemani Jarrison took advantage to equalise for his side.

However, Moses Muchenje pushed his side back into the lead when they were awarded a penalty by referee Mandlenkosi Sibanda in the 40th minute.

DeMbare goalkeeper, Simbarashe Chinani, tackled Takudzwa Chimwemwe inside the box and Muchenje converted.

The goalkeeper could have been sent for an early shower in the 60th minute when he was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Chimwemwe.

Both teams created some chances in the second half but it was Harare City who emerged the better team of the day with Manondo sealing his side’s victory with a close range strike.

Meanwhile, Caps United’s 3-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium yesterday made it tough for the Green Machine to be champions when they face FC Platinum on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare giants came here with a chance of being crowned champions, should they have won and FC Platinum dropped points at Mandava against Black Rhinos.

But, after a demoralising loss, and the Zvishavane side’s win, Caps United saw their advantage vanish into thin air.

Ngezi Platinum winger, Qadr Amini, was the architect of Makepekepe’s destruction with a brace scored either side of the interval.

Marlon Mushonga then had the hosts 3-0 up by the 75th minute. But Caps United allied back late on with goals from Newman Sianchali and Dominic Chungwa in the last three minutes. The Chronicle