Zimbabwe Golf Association in eye of a storm

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

There is growing disgruntlement between some stakeholders, who include professional golfers, against the Zimbabwe Golf Association.

Stakeholders have asked the criteria used to select participants at the recently-held “train the trainers” course.

They have also questioned the sidelining of a Wingate player in the Zone VI team despite meeting the qualifying points.

Several professionals and stakeholders have called on the ZGA, led by Mufaro Chiwoniwoni, to provide an explanation.

With less than five months to go before the June 30 annual meeting, some feel the executive have failed the sport and have called them to step down.

“What all the people are asking for is transparency, honesty and dignified personnel with the love, passion and understanding of the game to move it from the doldrums it is in.

“Can someone tell these people that they are no longer appreciated?

“Call for a meeting with stakeholders, as it is the only way to communicate, so we see the betterment of our sport which we all love,’’ the stakeholders said.

ZGA secretary-general, Lazarus Clever, said they had no business selecting those who participated at the “train-the-trainer course”, which was held at Chapman in August. “All the stakeholders were notified, through the provinces, and the leadership knew what was required to register the trainers.

“ZGA had no hand in selecting trainers and professionals, women golfers were involved with no cost required.

“I strongly appreciate the coming on board of qualified and committed administrators and, to put it on record, we have audited accounts for the past five years,” said Clever. The Herald