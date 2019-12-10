Ariel leaving Bosso?

By Snodia Mikiri

2019 Golden Glove winner and Highlanders skipper Ariel Sibanda has hinted on leaving Highlanders ahead of their last home game of the season against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields tomorrow.

“This is a very special game because it may be the last game for us to play at Barbourfields.

“No one really knows what tomorrow holds, we have to play this game with everything we have. Some of us might not play at Barbourfields again,” he added.

Sibanda said focus is now on finishing the season on a high note.

Highlanders will be looking forward to stretch their unbeaten and put an icing to their fine second half run.

“It’s now about the team, not about individual glory, we are now focusing on our next game as a team. I have achieved part of my target now I want to help my team achieve theirs as well.

“It will be a tough game, an interesting one too since we all have something to fight for.

“We will keep our cool for now since we still have crucial games to play. Chiefs are a good team, we all know how they have done against big teams,” he said.

Bosso had a slow start to the campaign that saw them fighting relegation the better part of the first half of the season.

They rediscovered their path and had a better second half.

“This season we had our worst and best moments, they were really dark days and they were also brighter days.

“I would say it was a fair season, we fought relegation and we also won the Chibuku Super Cup.

“We started bad and we improved in the second half,” he added.

Bosso are fifth on the log with 45 points and have gone for 12 games unbeaten. H-Metro