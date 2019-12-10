NetOne sues ex-sales rep

By Mathew Masinge

Netone Cellular has dragged one of its former sales representatives to court accusing him of concealing transactions worth US$29 651.

Lawrence Gora, who was stationed at its Karoi warehouse, has been summoned for allegedly neglecting the network service provider’s business he was in custody of in the Mashonaland West town.

According to papers filed in court, the company carried out an investigative audit in May 2018 which unearthed banking and stock variances which Gora allegedly concealed or failed to report to his superiors.

Gora is said to have acknowledged the fault, offered to pay but went on to default in settling the repayment.

“The Plaintiff (NETONE) has not been able to recover stock or the amount equivalent to the stock.

“Despite that he has responsibility to ensure that the Plaintiff’s stock is secure he has fraudulently deprived the employer of its property or stole the employer’s property breached the duty of care bestowed on him by the plaintiff,” reads the summons.

Now, the cellular network provider wants Gora to face the music and return the US$21 651 for his negligence or theft.

Gora is yet to respond to the summons. H-Metro