WhatsApp block: Chat app will BAN these phones in a matter of weeks

By DAVID SNELLING |Express|

WHATSAPP has been warning users for some time that they will face a block in 2019… and the all-important date when things come to an end is almost upon us. Here are the phone models that will be ditched by the hugely-successful chat app in a few weeks.

Some WhatsApp fans could face a major issue later this month when a new block comes into force.

The chat app has been warning users with older phones for a little while that they will need to upgrade their handset to continue using the service. And now that date is just a few weeks away.

WhatsApp has confirmed on its support page that anyone with a Windows Phone will lose access from December 31, 2019. And that’s not all.

The deadline for ageing Windows smartphone will be followed by blocks for iPhones running anything older than iOS 7 and Android devices with versions 2.3.7 installed. This iPhone and Android block will come into force from February 1, 2020.

If you love WhatsApp and have any of the phones mentioned – or haven’t updated your operating system in a few years, you’ll need to head to a shop to get an upgrade to something a little more recent.

HERE’S ALL THE DATES WHEN WHATSAPP STOPPED WORKING ON SOME PHONES

• Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017

• BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017

• Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018

• All Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019

• Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

• iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020

Justifying the decision to stop supporting older hardware, WhatsApp said in a blog post: “As we look ahead to our next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use.

“While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future. This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.

“If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone to continue using WhatsApp.”