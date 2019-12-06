Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Beware the Dog: Man nabbed for dressing dog with Zanu PF T-shirt

64,743 8

By Simbarashe Sithole

Angry Zanu PF supporters in Guruve on Saturday effected a citizen’s arrest on a villager last week who dressed his dog in a T-shirt that had the face of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in front of it.

Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during his last campaign rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, on July 28, 2018. (Photo by AFP/Getty Images)

Robson Chininga, of Chininga village, Mudhindo in Guruve, was mobbed by Zanu PF supporters, who were angered by his actions after seeing him walking with a dog dressed in the ruling party regalia at Mudhindo Growth Point.

A police source said the mob took Chininga to a police base where he paid an admission of guilt fine of $40 after being charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

“We fined Chininga after angry Zanu PF supporters brought him to our base, hence we charged him with disorderly conduct and he paid an admission of guilt fine of $40,” the source said.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could not be reached for comment. NewsDay

