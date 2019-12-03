Sheron Rue brings new Reggae flavour

By Zolani Nleya

Former Tanga wekwa Sando backing vocalist, Sheron Rutendo Makover has released a new single titled Faithful featuring Tocky Vibes and Jamaican artiste King Mas.

Born in a family of five, Sheron fell in love with reggae at a very tender age and by the time she reached her secondary education she was already composing songs.

Speaking to H-Metro, Sheron Rue said she is releasing eight reggae tracks which are going to be recorded and produced by Lazzy T.

“I am going to be releasing eight reggae tracks from Big Tinx music under Lazzy T.

“On these tracks, we will be releasing one song every month till they are all finished and these songs are going to be accompanied with videos.

“So far l have released Faithful which features Tocky Vibes and King Mars from Jamaica,” said Sheron Rue.

The Warren Park based artiste also added that it was an honour working with Tocky and King Mars.

“They are a good team to work with and at a personal level l am grateful to have collaborated with these guys,” added Sheron Rue.

Sheron worked with Tanga from 2007 to 2011 when she left to concentrate on her new job which was so demanding that it gave her no chance to do music.

“I got a full-time job in 2011 and I had to leave, although I would still do backing vocals here and there for him and also for Diana Samkange.

“I then embarked on my solo career where l released my first track titled Shine your light and l have recently done a video for the song,” she said. H-Metro