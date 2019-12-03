Wanai finds own groove

UNHERALDED singer Wadzanayi ‘Wanai’ Ndudzo says she is now focusing on her brand visibility after years of living under the shadows of others.

After announcing her arrival in 2014, the songstress has been failing to make meaningful progress with her fans accusing her of hiding in her cocoon, shying away from live performances.

Now, according to Wanai’s new handlers, she is determined to further her career.

“It’s now or never, we have a new task to bring out the best out Wanai, she’s a known talented Afro Jazz singer who was only laying low and we want to awake the giant” said Wanai’s new manager Patrick Gomwe.

Gomwe said his task is to present Wanai as a comparable force in music circles.

“She possesses all the attributes of a great artiste, her powerful voice, her choice of lyrics and humor is all that’s needed to rebrand her and we are set to achieve that in the following months.

“We have already lined up a few live shows to get her started and we hope her fans appreciate this new move to see her push her music and increase more visibility,” he said.

He said the camp has also begun working on a new project.

“We are currently in the studio working on Wanai’s third album which is due early next year.

“The album is a reaffirmation for the singer committing to give her fans quality music and we are bent on achieving this goal,” he added.

On Saturday, Wanai made a much awaited return to live performances at the East Point where she hosted her followers after a sabbatical.

To date, Wanai has recorded two albums such as The Book of Love released in 2014 and Shinga (2016). H-Metro