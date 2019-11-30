Soldier runs away with Brigadier General George Chisvo’s official vehicle

By Abel Karowangoro

Brigadier General George Chisvo was on Tuesday abandoned by his official driver while in the Eastern border town of Mutare where he commands 3 Brigade.

The driver disappeared into neighbouring Mozambique without the knowledge of his superior, Chisvo.

A source within the army in Mutare confirmed to Zim Morning Post that the army driver later called his commander, informing him that he was now in Mozambique, adding that he would no longer return to Zimbabwe.

He is also said to have told Chisvo to make up for the military’s loss by processing his pension.

Recently, an army private operative based at 1 Presidential Guard at State house in Harare allegedly fired into the air, emptying a full AK47 rifle magazine.

The soldier was reportedly detained, with his whereabouts currently unknown.

Efforts to contact the Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson, Alphios Makotore, did not yield any result as his cellphone was continuously unavailable. Zim Morning Post