Mushekwi clears Caps luxury coach

By Grace Chingoma

Former Caps United forward, Nyasha Mushekwi, yesterday completed the clearance of the luxurious bus he bought for his old club.

He brought in the outstanding documents, which were required by the customs officials, to finalise the transaction.

The Zimbabwe international bought the US$120 000 bus for his former team as a token of appreciation for the part they played in his development as a footballer.

Yesterday, Zimra officials completed the clearing process after Mushekwi brought in the last documents.

The bus left Beitbridge last evening and was expected to arrive in Harare today.

The tour will see the bus travel to Bulawayo before arriving in the capital today.

Speculation was rife that customs officials were demanding that Caps United should pay an undisclosed amount.

But it has since emerged that customs officials only wanted some original paperwork, which was missing from papers that were lodged to Zimra, at the Beitbridge Border Post.

The specially-customised 45-seater passenger bus has excited the Green Machine fans.

The gesture has also been applauded by other clubs.

The bus came through South Africa where it was branded after it was shipped from China.

“It’s God’s work, Caps United put me on the map, I’m thankful to God for this opportunity and I know the situation back home and it’s like, as and when, I can help, I should be able to do so,’’ Mushekwi said.

‘‘God is always doing amazing things, we give praise to Him.

‘‘I love my team, they are my team and they gave me an opportunity to be who I am and I can never forget what they did to me and it’s important that the new generation of players should also be inspired that, if they work hard, they can go places and, maybe, one day, they can also give back to the team.

‘‘Caps United is a big brand and it’s a huge family and we are all part of it, including those fans who cheer the team week in and week out, and it’s important that we keep the team moving forward because, before us, there were some people who were playing for this team and helped it to be what it is.’’

The player featured for the club 10 years ago and secured a move to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns before his adventure took him to Sweden, Belgium and China.

Sources at the border said after the last documents arrived yesterday, all was set for the bus to be cleared and leave Beitbridge this weekend.

The feel-good story has captured the attention of the entire domestic football family with Mushekwi being hailed as an exemplary star. The Chronicle