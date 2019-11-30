Cleansing ceremony ‘killer, robber’ nabbed in hospital bed

By Brenda Zinyuke

A MAN from Bulawayo who allegedly fatally stabbed a woman while conducting rituals during a “cleansing” ceremony before stealing US$800, R6 500 and RTGS$300 has been arrested while admitted at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Nelson Ngulube (32) of Pumula South suburb allegedly killed Ms Listher Khabo in Ntabazinduna in July during a “cleansing” ceremony.

Ngulube had allegedly told his victim’s family members that they were being terrorised by avenging spirits and he could conduct a cleansing ceremony.

While conducting the “cleansing ceremony” on the fateful night, Ngulube assaulted the family members as part of the rituals saying he was beating up evil spirits.

He allegedly stabbed Ms Khabo and after realising that she had died, he ran away.

While on the run, Ngulube fell ill and was taken to Thorngrove Hospital, an infectious diseases hospital and one of the deceased’s relatives who was in the same ward with him spotted him and reported the matter to the police.

Ngulube could not appear in court yesterday due to his illness.

Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu, did not ask him to plead to murder charges but remanded him to December 12 under prison guard in hospital.

According to court papers, on July 4 this year at around 7PM, Ngulube went to Khabo homestead in Kahlu Village in Ntabazinduna.

He allegedly told family members including the now deceased to gather in a kitchen hut claiming he wanted to cleanse them of an avenging spirit.

“The accused person instructed the family members to lie down facing upwards. He then began his ritual intending to get rid of the spirit which he claimed was terrorising the family,” read the papers.

Ngulube allegedly switched off candles that had been a source of light and started assaulting the family members with a knobkerrie claiming he was beating up the avenging spirit.

In the process, he allegedly stabbed Ms Chabot with a knife on the right cheek, forehead and above the eye.

The following morning, the family discovered that the woman had succumbed to the injuries.

Upon realising that she had died, Ngulube allegedly sneaked out of the kitchen and proceeded to one of the bedrooms where he stole US$800, R6 500 and RTGS$300.

He allegedly also stole a Samsung cellphone that he had previously said was being used by satanists.

Ngulube disappeared and his whereabouts were unknown up until he turned up in hospital last Friday. The Chronicle