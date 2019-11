Below are the Best 11 players for the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season selected by journalists, coaches and club captains on Wednesday.

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn)

Evans Katema (Dynamos)

Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba)

Never Tigere (FC Platinum)

Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United)

King Nadolo (TelOne)

Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United)

Prince Dube (Highlanders)

Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United)

Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos)

H-Metro