Kadewere back with a goal

By Blessing Malinganiza

Le Havre and Warriors striker Tino Kadewere returned to action in style scoring his 13th goal in 15 matches in their 4-0 win over Guigamp Monday night.

Tino Kadewere
Kadewere, who was on the sidelines due to injury, scored from the spot in the 90th minute.

The injury saw him missing Zimbabwe’s back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia last week.

The Warriors star reckons it’s a great feeling to be back from an injury and score.

“I was injured and l’m happy that l was not out for long and the international break also helped in the sense that l didn’t miss any club game except for the national team which l was so looking forward to play for but l couldn’t because of the injury.

“I’m just happy that l scored for my team and one can never be content with scoring.

“And l just pray that l will continue scoring in each game l play,” he said.

Kadewere says his target is to score many goals.

“Naturally every player has targets and l have given myself some which l must fulfill as a player. So far I have scored 13 and l want to score more. It is my wish to score in every game l play.

“And l’m hoping that l will be able to do that. The goal is to keep on working hard and to strive to do more than what I’ve been doing before,” he said.

He added: “I also want to be consistent because l know that performing in one or two games is easy. “But it is hard considering that we still have a long way to go, so I have to be consistent.

“But I think it’s possible because I have been training with the team and have been giving my 100 percent in training and won’t be that hard when I get into the field.

“So l think l can do that and like l always l want to make myself and my family proud.” H-Metro

