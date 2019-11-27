Kadewere back with a goal

By Blessing Malinganiza

Le Havre and Warriors striker Tino Kadewere returned to action in style scoring his 13th goal in 15 matches in their 4-0 win over Guigamp Monday night.

Kadewere, who was on the sidelines due to injury, scored from the spot in the 90th minute.

The injury saw him missing Zimbabwe’s back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia last week.

The Warriors star reckons it’s a great feeling to be back from an injury and score.

“I was injured and l’m happy that l was not out for long and the international break also helped in the sense that l didn’t miss any club game except for the national team which l was so looking forward to play for but l couldn’t because of the injury.

“I’m just happy that l scored for my team and one can never be content with scoring.

“And l just pray that l will continue scoring in each game l play,” he said.

Kadewere says his target is to score many goals.

“Naturally every player has targets and l have given myself some which l must fulfill as a player. So far I have scored 13 and l want to score more. It is my wish to score in every game l play.

“And l’m hoping that l will be able to do that. The goal is to keep on working hard and to strive to do more than what I’ve been doing before,” he said.

He added: “I also want to be consistent because l know that performing in one or two games is easy. “But it is hard considering that we still have a long way to go, so I have to be consistent.

“But I think it’s possible because I have been training with the team and have been giving my 100 percent in training and won’t be that hard when I get into the field.

“So l think l can do that and like l always l want to make myself and my family proud.” H-Metro