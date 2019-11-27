I’m still Mr Mbare: Kinnah

By Praise Masvosva

Dancehall star Kinnah says he still holds the “Mr Mbare” title despite the fact that he is being labelled a spent force by dancehall lovers.

Born Maligakini Saizi, the chanter believes his music is still relevant.

In an interview, Kinnah said it’s unfortunate the country is experiencing economic challenges.

“It’s unfortunate that we are having problems with our economy but as an artiste I believe I still have a lot to offer to my fans.

“The title Mr Mbare cannot be taken away from me because mafans ndiwo akandipa zita iri.

“I have worked so hard to get the name which many wanted to snatch but have failed several times.

“My songs reflect what I am telling you,” he said.

He added:

“I have new songs which I am yet to release.

“Masongs ekutambisa Christmas aripo akawanda.”

Kinnah also told this publication that he is still looking for a manager.

“You know I have parted ways with my manager and up to now I have not got a replacement.

“If there is someone willing to work with me, he or she must come forward because ndirikuda kushanda.

“It seems like 2020 is a promising year and I promise to deliver more entertaining stuff.”

The Mbare bred chanter is well known for preaching peace and forging unity among chanters.

He is well respected in Mbare and he is one of the chanters who does not get ‘bottled’ by fans during live shows. H-Metro